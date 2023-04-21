Something happened on the way to the Rosary Rally …
by the Rev. James Williams
A bulletin insert was routed within our church, which contained the following text:
“You are invited to a ‘Rosary Rally’ to bring public awareness to the perversion that is being pushed into our nation’s children at their schools and libraries.”
I stand by these words, even as I wish they were unnecessary. Based on these words, we were publicly excoriated for demanding book banning and book burning. These charges were never true.
If left to our own devices, we would have quietly held our Rosary Rally, stated our intention to make the world a safer, kinder place for children, and no one would have been the wiser. But someone saw fit to distribute this flyer widely outside the church, and a mob mentality took over. This congregation was accused, tried and convicted in the blink of an eye. We were even labeled as Nazis. But what is the truth?
The Lord really does work in mysterious ways. The Rosary Rally goal was to “bring public awareness” to the issue of inappropriate materials in schools and libraries. It worked! This goal was fulfilled via a mechanism I never would have predicted, so we canceled the Rosary Rally. Whoever leaked this rally flyer proved to be divinely guided.
The sting of condemnation we all felt was a small price to pay for the awareness that has been raised. I thank you all for the burden you have borne in the community. We stood falsely accused of targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Our goal was and is to protect all children from influences they are too young to understand.
But I find myself in an uncomfortable position. Many who condemn us have not seen the books at the heart of this matter. A strong stand requires knowledge of the subject matter.
For those who are willing, I suggest you seek out the explicit words and images from these books, so you can understand the full nature of the problem. But remember, like our children, once you see these images you can’t unsee them.
The practice of faith and religion is our First Amendment right as Americans. The Rosary Rally was for our parishioners and community members to gather and pray in peace and unity for their intentions. It was not meant to be a protest, and most certainly was not to show hatred toward any members of our community.
A great analogy is from a famous book called “The Hiding Place” by Corrie Ten Boom, a woman who heroically survived the World War II holocaust. This would be a fantastic book to have our schoolchildren read.
From the wisdom of Corrie Ten Boom’s father:
“So the line had stuck in my head. ‘Sex,’ I was pretty sure, meant whether you were a boy or girl, and “sin” made Tante Jans very angry, but what the two together meant I could not imagine. And so, seated next to Father in the train compartment, I suddenly asked, ‘Father, what is sexsin?’
“He turned to look at me, as he always did when answering a question, but to my surprise he said nothing. At last he stood up, lifted his traveling case from the rack over our heads, and set it on the floor.
“‘Will you carry it off the train, Corrie?’ he said.
“I stood up and tugged at it. It was crammed with the watches and spare parts he had purchased that morning. ‘It’s too heavy,’ I said.
“‘Yes,’ he said. ‘And it would be a pretty poor father who would ask his little girl to carry such a load. It’s the same way, Corrie, with knowledge. Some knowledge is too heavy for children. When you are older and stronger you can bear it.
“‘For now you must trust me to carry it for you.’”
Children today are carrying burdens that are way too heavy for them. If parents think their children are mature enough for a subject, that should be the parent’s decision.
Having books available to parents in the adult section is one thing, but direct access for a child is too heavy. Children don’t see and feel the world the same way as adults.
Innocence is worth protecting, and worth fighting for.
Below are the books in question:
“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson
“Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan
“I Am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel
“This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson
“Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe
“Our Work Is Everywhere” by Syan Rose
“The Nights of Luna” by Damjan Stanich
“Openly Straight” by Bill Konigsberg
“Annie on My Mind” by Nancy Garden
“Rainbow Boys” by Alex Sanchez
“If I Was a Girl” by Meredith Russo
“Beautiful Music for Ugly Children” by Kirstin Cronn-Mills
“The God Box” by Alex Sanchez
The Rev James Williams is pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
