Two new trustees and a re-elected trustee were sworn in at the Poncha Springs trustees meeting Monday.
Trustee and Mayor pro tem, Adrian Quintana began another term on the board and Evalyn Parks and Katie Davis began their first terms.
Davis was not present at the Poncha Springs Town Hall and took the oath of office via Zoom.
A public hearing on the Tailwind Village Filing No. 2 – final plat was held.
The applicant requested to divide the 54.25 acres at 7625 W. U.S. 50 into 52 lots, including a 30.89-acre out lot.
After a presentation, the trustees voted unanimously to approve the plan with Ordinance 2022-3.
A second public hearing on a boundary lot adjustment, lot split and multi-family site plan review for the property at 145 Chipeta Ave, Poncha Springs.
The applicant, Nathan Ward, outlined a plan for building four cabins on the property.
Ward also requested a zoning change from T-3 Sub-urban Zone to SD-4 Mountain Resort Zone for two lots on the property
The trustees unanimously approved all four requests separately.
Trustees approved a liquor license renewal for SJ&D, LLC, doing business as Firehouse Liquors.
A tank coating project for the town’s two water storage tanks on the south side of town was awarded to Viking Industrial Painting, which turned in a low bid of $135,000 which will include sandblasting and recoating the tanks.
Brian Berger was reappointed town administrator and treasurer; however, the role of town clerk was given to Janine Bertram.
Bertram has been serving as deputy town clerk and court clerk.
Gerald Dahl was reappointed to town attorney.
Two new committees were introduced, the comprehensive plan review committee and the parks and open space committee.
Vacancies on other committees were filled, Parks taking on the finance and the maintenance and utilities committees and Trustee Tina Perri-Mindy volunteering to fill a vacancy on the law enforcement committee.
Newcomer Davis volunteered to be part of the two new committees.
She and Perri-Mundy will be part of the comprehensive plan review committee and Trustee J.D. Longwell volunteered to join Davis on the parks and open-space committee.
