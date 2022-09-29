Rob and Kathy Ferris and Greg Justis, longtime supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, were honored as Club Heroes at the Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala Wednesday evening.
The event at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion celebrated both the Salida and Buena Vista clubs.
Following a dinner catered by Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Executive Director Brian Beaulieu acted as master of ceremonies for the event, which drew 185 attendees, a sellout.
Beaulieu said, “Everyone in this room tonight has directly or indirectly invested in our kids, our programs and our clubs. Our clubs are strong because you believe in the future of kids and families in Chaffee County.”
He told attendees the clubs’ doors were open a record 255 days this past year, including 12 weeks during the summer.
Beaulieu said for the first time in the clubs’ history they will serve more than 900 youth and teens.
He said the clubs’ focus is on three priorities: academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and leadership.
Beaulieu said he was proud of what has been accomplished by the Boys & Girls Clubs team in the past 17 years.
“Our clubs are part of the fabric of life here, especially for working families,” he said.
Board President Duncan Campbell then thanked the record 93 sponsors who have supported the organization throughout the year.
Karen Dils, a 2016 Club Hero, introduced this year’s Buena Vista Club Heroes, Rob and Katie Ferris.
The Ferrises, who spend part of the year in Arizona, have been supporters of the Buena Vista Club for more than 10 years.
Dils said the couple “make a positive effect on many kids’ lives” and are always available by phone or Zoom to help out long distance.
In accepting the award, Rob Ferris said, “It’s our privilege to be able to support an organization like this.”
Katie Ferris said it was quite an honor to be hailed as heroes among others who do so much.
Beaulieu presented the Club Hero award to the Salida Club recipient, Greg Justis.
Justis has volunteered with the organization since 2010 and has been very involved with the science, technology, engineering and math activities.
One of the most notable accomplishments of the Boys & Girls Clubs members involved in STEM projects was “Best Demonstration of a Beacon Navigation” in the NASA Colorado Space Grant Consortium 2018 Colorado Robotics Challenge at Great Sand Dunes National Park.
The Boys & Girls Club team, with members ranging in age from 11 to 17 and four volunteer adult coaches, bested college-level teams from such institutions as Colorado School of Mines.
Justis approached Beaulieu with the project and a request for $1,000, which was granted, although Justis said the project went a little over budget.
Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Kuper Banghart said in a video statement that Justis and his robotics club changed his life.
“You are a hero to me and so many,” Banghart said.
Justis expressed his thanks and said, “It’s been my honor to work with kids at Boys & Girls Clubs.”
A short video featuring club kids talking about how the clubs are important to them preceded a live auction.
Longtime Boys & Girls Club supporter and former state representative Jim Wilson acted as auctioneer for seven donated items:
• A kid’s Precaliber Trek mountain bike donated by Absolute Bikes.
• A ski package donated by Monarch Mountain and Mountain Sports Haus.
• A float fishing trip for two donated by ArkAnglers.
• A Denver weekend experience including hotel and a Denver Center for the Performing Arts gift certificate.
• Cape Cod house stay donated by Barb and Doug Brady.
• Browns Canyon half-day raft trip for two donated by Performance tours.
• A grass-fed cow with winner’s choice of cuts donated by Scanga Meat Co.
The items earned $10,100 for the organization. The mountain bike was won at $750 initially, then was redonated and earned another $550 in a second auction.
The Fund-a-Future event gave attendees a chance to sponsor activities at the clubs at the $2,400, $1,200, $600 and $300 levels. An additional $2,000 for a match challenge was also raised.
After expenses the event raised $35,000 for programming to benefit
