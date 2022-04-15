Dear Editor:
On behalf of Salida Sunrise Rotary, we would like to thank everyone who came out and supported this year’s Chaffee Home & Garden Show on April 2 and April 3 – from all the vendors and visitors to the entire staff at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds who went above and beyond to help our club’s volunteers host an amazing and vibrant show.
We especially appreciate the support of our Chaffee County commissioners, who generously partnered with Salida Sunrise Rotary to hold the event at the fairgrounds again after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
It was so exhilarating to see the 1,800-plus folks from our region who visited the show and our 60-plus vendors. We were also happy to offer a host of children’s activities in the South Building, where members from the Girl Scouts volunteered to help out. And with support from the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, recycling containers were available for the first time at the show, helping to make it a more environmentally friendly event.
This annual show is crucial for Salida Sunrise Rotary and our community because it’s the primary fundraiser for our scholarship and community grants fund. All net proceeds from the show go directly to our club’s 501(c)(3) Charitable Fund, the board of which distributes the funds to local students and nonprofit organizations each spring and fall. By participating in the show, you were giving back to our community in a very special way.
We’d also like to thank all the local businesses who sponsored the show, including Platinum Sponsors: American Overhead Door, Brady’s West, High Country Bank and Pelino Inc., as well as Silver Sponsor The Mountain Mail.
We also had several Friends of Show who helped make this year’s show such a success: Alpine Culligan Water, Altamont Landscaping, Bear Country Cabinets, Coffee by Topo, Complete Tree Care, Clutterless Concepts, Cutco, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., High Rockies Home Inspection, Kate Woolman State Farm, Peak Solar Designs, Renewable Energy Outfitters and Valley to Valley Senior Care Center.
We truly appreciate the community’s support – and look forward to seeing everyone again next year at an even bigger and better Chaffee Home & Garden Show.
Janet Franz and Liz Ryan Sax,
Salida Sunrise Rotary
Chaffee Home & Garden Show
event co-chairs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.