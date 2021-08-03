Sheep Results

Market Sheep

Quin Lewis                                                                  Grand Champion

Dane Bennett                                             Reserve Grand Champion

 

Feeder Class

Class 1

Quinn Burkley                                                                        Champion

 

Market Class

Class 2

Quinn Burkley                                                                        Champion

Jason LaRue                                                            Reserve Champion

Quinn Burkley                                                                                  Blue

Cole Shively                                                                                      Blue

Class 3

Dane Bennett                                                                         Champion

Kruz Bennett                                                           Reserve Champion

Jason LaRue                                                                                      Blue

Lila Shively                                                                                        Blue

Abe Richardson                                                                               Blue

Class 4

Quin Lewis                                                                              Champion

Kruz Bennett                                                           Reserve Champion

Jason LaRue                                                                                      Blue

 

Showmanship

Senior Division

Quinn Burkley                                                                        Champion

Dane Bennett                                                         Reserve Champion

Kruz Bennett                                                                                    Blue

Junior Division

Cole Shively                                                                            Champion

Quin Lewis                                                               Reserve Champion

Jason LaRue                                                                                      Blue

Lila Shively                                                                                    Blue

