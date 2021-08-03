Sheep Results
Market Sheep
Quin Lewis Grand Champion
Dane Bennett Reserve Grand Champion
Feeder Class
Class 1
Quinn Burkley Champion
Market Class
Class 2
Quinn Burkley Champion
Jason LaRue Reserve Champion
Quinn Burkley Blue
Cole Shively Blue
Class 3
Dane Bennett Champion
Kruz Bennett Reserve Champion
Jason LaRue Blue
Lila Shively Blue
Abe Richardson Blue
Class 4
Quin Lewis Champion
Kruz Bennett Reserve Champion
Jason LaRue Blue
Showmanship
Senior Division
Quinn Burkley Champion
Dane Bennett Reserve Champion
Kruz Bennett Blue
Junior Division
Cole Shively Champion
Quin Lewis Reserve Champion
Jason LaRue Blue
Lila Shively Blue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.