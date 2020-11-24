Chaffee County Public Health recommends celebrating Thanksgiving only with people in the same household. Some alternatives to a traditional holiday gathering include:
• Cooking and eating a special meal with members of your immediate household.
• Video chatting or talking on the phone with friends and family who don’t live with you.
• Sharing your favorite recipes and photos of the food you’ve cooked via text message or email.
• Watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a football game, and other televised events at home.
• Simultaneously watching your favorite Thanksgiving movie with family and friends in other households over video chat.
• Cooking and baking treats for your neighbors, friends and family, then delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve face-to-face contact. You can video chat with them later as they take their first bite.
For those who chose to participate in an in-person gathering, CCPH recommends these steps to avoid spreading or catching disease:
• Interact with just one other household in your local community with 10 or fewer total guests.
• Eat dinner outside where airflow makes transmission less likely.
• Wear a mask whenever you are near anyone who doesn’t live with you, except to eat and drink.
• Keep six feet or more of distance from anyone who doesn’t live with you.
• Wash your hands with soap and water frequently.
• Designate a food server who wears a mask while filling guests’ plates. Avoid buffet-style serving.
• Only eat from your own plate, or share food only with members of your own household.
• Have each household bring and eat their own food from home.
• Quarantine for 14 days before interacting with another household and 14 days after returning home.
