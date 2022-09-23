“This team has depth and firepower,” Salida High School cross-country coach Kenny Wilcox said.
The team is younger than last year, having lost a handful of upperclassmen, including three of the four top scorers on the boys’ team and two of the top seven on the girls’ team.
Some of the seniors have been putting in time over the summer and are doing really well, Wilcox said. “Quinn Smith is knocking on the door to get our school record.”
Currently a few of the girls have injuries, but Wilcox foresees them having a shot at being in the top five at the state meet. The team is strong in its foundation, he said. They’ve been preparing over the summer, which works in their advantage to any challenges that might arise. “They aren’t afraid of doing hard things. I look forward to seeing them grow in confidence,” he said.
As for the boys, some are in positions that they’ve never been in before, Wilcox said. In the state meet last year, only Izayah Baxter and Zeke Wilcox scored. “We’re hoping to make the jump from the 11th place state finish from last year to the top five this year,” the coach said.
Wilcox said the girls’ goal this season is to be in the top five in the state, while the boys’ goal is to be in the top 10. “This team embraces the type of environment we value,” he said. “A lot of people from the outside see cross country as an individual sport, but our focus is on the team. The last person to cross the line is just as important as the first.”
Several students said they likely wouldn’t be a runner if it weren’t for Wilson and the other coaches. “Kenny is like a brother, a father, everything that you could hope to be as a person,” junior Cooper Hodge said.
Wilcox ran in high school and at his college, Wartburg, where he later became an assistant cross-country coach. After a year, he and his wife, Sara, moved to Salida, where she became the head cross-country coach at Salida Middle School, and he was her assistant. The following year, 2006, the cross-country coach position opened at the high school, and Wilcox took it.
Wilcox said he is looking forward to the team’s home meet on Oct. 1. “We want the community members to fill the hill and cheer our athletes on.”
