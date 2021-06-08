Mildred Carol McFarland, 90, died June 3, 2021.
She was born May 27, 1931 in Cañon City to Earl David McDaniel and Waneva Gertrude Wilkerson McDaniel.
She spent her childhood growing up and attending the public school system in Cañon City.
While attending Cañon City High School, Carol met and married her husband John James “Jim” McFarland.
The couple married July 14, 1948.
They raised four children in Cañon City while operating the McFarland Construction Company.
In the early 1970s the McFarlands moved to Buena Vista where Mrs. McFarland eventually purchased and operated the Coast-to-Coast Hardware Store for 25 years.
Carol’s business development acumen earned her the distinguishing hallmark of operating the highest revenue grossing per capita marketing operation within the nation-wide Coast-to-Coast network of stores, an accomplishment friends and family said she was proud to have attained.
The couple shared a love of flying private aircraft.
Mrs. McFarland earned her private pilot’s license in 1973 and enjoyed many happy hours flying their Cessna 206 with her husband enjoying the scenery of the beautiful Colorado Rockies.
She sold the hardware business in 2000 and briefly moved to Denver to be closer to family members and grandchildren.
However, she found living in a big city was not to her liking and moved to Montrose a few years later and maintained her residence there until her passing.
Mrs. McFarland was preceded in death by her husband; son Randy Scott; brother Bob McDaniel; and sister Nadine Israel.
Survivors include her daughter Karen (Paul) Wiser; sons Jim (Ann) McFarland and David (Carole)McFarland; seven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; sister Patti Ann Isakson; and brother Russel McDaniel.
A small service with her children in attendance will be held with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions, gift considerations from friends and family are directed to the HopeWest Hospice organization in Montrose.
Arrangements are with Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose.
