Seniors:
Fern Clark
Kaylynn Shaffer
Juniors:
Kate Adams
Kuper Banghart
Hollis Beddingfield
Ella Haynes
Lydia Tonnesen
Elijah Wilcox
Sophomores:
Lane Baker
Izayah Baxter
Lanee Dziura
Alex Hebert
Tristan Jackson
Ellie King
Logan Merrian
Quinn Smith
Tobin Wheeler
Freshman:
Kalister Banghart
Cooper Hodge
Opal Juba
Jack Landry
Radana Myers
August Renfro
Otis Shin
Riley Tomkiewicz
