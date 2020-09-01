Seniors: 

Fern Clark 

Kaylynn Shaffer

Juniors: 

Kate Adams

Kuper Banghart

Hollis Beddingfield

Ella Haynes

Lydia Tonnesen

Elijah Wilcox

Sophomores: 

Lane Baker

Izayah Baxter

Lanee Dziura

Alex Hebert

Tristan Jackson

Ellie King

Logan Merrian

Quinn Smith

Tobin Wheeler

Freshman:

Kalister Banghart

Cooper Hodge

Opal Juba

Jack Landry

Radana Myers

August Renfro

Otis Shin

Riley Tomkiewicz

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.