The year 2019, and its so-called normalcy, seems a long time ago. Life’s pendulum has since swung to extremes, and things we once took for granted now seem quaint, consigned to a past increasingly unimaginable.
One fundamental shift that has occurred in our society is how people view their relationship to their identity – their job, where they live and indeed how they value their allotted time on earth. For many employers the lesson learned is that remote working is not only possible, but in some cases preferable. Employees are learning that precious hours each day do not need to be spent trapped in interstate traffic jams or staring at cubicle walls all day.
One of the effects of this sea change has been a dramatic shift in the housing market as many people realize they are no longer tethered physically to their place of employment. Selling up in the city and moving to smaller communities that offer lifestyle options and a perceived safe haven from the worst effects of the virus has helped place an unprecedented demand on housing in these communities.
Completing the perfect storm has been the interruptions in the supply chain that have seen building costs soar while construction timelines have lengthened. Supply has failed to keep up with demand.
A simple perusal of the real estate market statistics over the period covering 2019 through 2021 confirms this. While the total number of sales dropped slightly, reflecting the decrease in inventory, median sales price jumped dramatically, while days on the market moved dramatically also, in the opposite direction.
So what is in store for 2022? Nationally, most experts predict a continuation of a seller’s market, as demand looks set to continue to outstrip supply. However, multiple factors, including an easing of construction costs as supply chain issues gradually ease, along with modestly increasing mortgage rates, perhaps point to appreciation rates being not as high as the past two years.
Locally, the tight inventory is still reflected in a competitive marketplace, and it is difficult to see the Arkansas Valley continuing to be anything other than a hot spot for those seeking lifestyle change and sanctuary, perceived or otherwise, in the mountains.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
