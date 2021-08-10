Of the dozens of projects on the Recreation in Balance plan roster, these are done or getting done the soonest:
• 10 new or refurbished restrooms throughout the county, including the Shirley Site, Denny Creek and Ptarmigan trailheads.
• U.S. 50 pedestrian crossing at CR 120/127 to connect Poncha Springs to Salida.
• Completion of the Whipple and Walton loop trails in Buena Vista.
• Added capacity at Monarch Park Campground.
• Containment (using fencing, boulders) of dispersed campsites that impact wildlife, water quality or agricultural operations.
• Dog waste station at Vandaveer Ranch.
• Expanded parking at Grizzly Creek Trailhead.
• Four new Chaffee Rec Rangers, field staff who patrol, clean up, educate and enforce rules on public lands.
• Chaffee Rec Adopters are collecting campsite data for agencies that manage camping. envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/.
• A new Chaffee Rec Fund gathers voluntary contributions to support sustainable recreation. tinyurl.com/2z6jbkep.
• Chaffee County Visitors Bureau’s Adventure by Nature Pledge reaches visitors before they arrive with information on Leave No Trace – Plan Ahead & Prepare. colorfulcolorado.com/pledge/.
List courtesy Envision Chaffee County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.