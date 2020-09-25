The search for Suzanne Morphew brought about 300 volunteers to the Poncha Springs Visitor Center early Thursday morning.
More volunteers are expected to join the search today, through the weekend and into next week.
Organized by Andrew Moorman, Morphew’s older brother, and assisted by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the search has drawn volunteers from the county, region, state and nation.
Dan and Donna McNulty, retired from the Denver Police Department, have been following the Morphew case for the past four months.
Asked why they decided to spend the day assisting with the search, Dan McNulty said, “It just seemed like the right thing to do.”
– Merle J. Baranczyk
