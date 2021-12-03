Man of Christmas Mountain

Meet the new Christmas Mountain USA man: Jerry McCabe, a retired commercial and industrial electrician, lives part time in Evergreen and part time in Salida and wanted to get involved in the community.
“I lucked into it when I volunteered to help Chris Bainbridge string lights for Christmas Mountain,” McCabe laughed. “Chris was in charge of lighting the mountain for about the last 12 years, and he said, ‘I’ve got a bigger job for you than stringing light bulbs.’”
McCabe has assisted Bainbridge for the last five years, and this year he took over the project. He retired 10 years ago and is now working on “the biggest canvas in town” – the 750-foot face of Tenderfoot Mountain, which becomes Christmas Mountain USA this time of year.
The mountain was lit on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and will remain lit from 4:30 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 9. It involves about 10,000 LED lights
“This year we’re going to remove the bulbs from the strings on the weekend of Jan. 15 and 16, and we’re inviting the community, kids included, to come up and unscrew light bulbs,” McCabe said. “We’ll start at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, warm clothes and gloves.”
“Christmas Mountain is a tradition that I think will be here forever,” Bainbridge said. “I’m pleased Jerry is taking it over and it’s starting to return to normalcy. Last year, with COVID-19, things were cut back, but it’s nice to have things somewhat normal again in 2021.”
Along with McCabe, volunteers who helped with the lighting this year included Moltz Construction, Stan and Dottie Thues, Jon and Carolyn Clark, Mike Lloyd and Lisa Nagle.
