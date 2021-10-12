Salida skateboarders rolled to a strong showing of stylish moves on Saturday at the Monarch Skateboard Jam, held at the new Salida Skatepark in Centennial Park.
Jonah Duchesne won and Ison White placed second in the male age 15-17 division of the competition.
Neil McClell and Dean Baker cruised to first and second place in the male age 8-12 category, while Salida’s Sutton Stephen won first place in the category for boys 7 and younger.
Salida’s Lily Egbert nabbed fourth place in the female division, which was won by Emma Littwiler of Breckenridge. Buena Vista’s Makenna Oatman and Myla Oatman finished second and third in the female group.
The jam was sponsored by Monarch Mountain and the Salida Department of Recreation.
The only male group that Salidans did not win was the male age 13-14 category, which was swept by three Fort Collins residents. First, second and third place were awarded to Lakin Oropeza, Ryder Travis and Jackson Marseman.
Competitors were judged on style and tricks performed during 30-second individual runs and six-minute group jams. Prizes were provided by Ramps and Alleys Skate Shop, Badfish, Rivertown Skateboards, Monarch Mountain and Salida Recreation.
