Dear Editor:
A letter to Aspire Tours:
Dear Ms. Troxler: Chaffee County residents are smarter than you think. You can continue to send letters and press releases and try to convince Chaffee County residents of your best intentions, but your actions have spoken and will continue to speak louder than any sentiment your media consultant can draft on your behalf.
Just as you did, we chose CR 190W because we wanted to escape the traffic and noise of the city, to experience the surrounding beauty and enjoy outdoor living, which you will destroy forever. We wish you had a desire to allow your surrounding neighbors the ability to “enjoy their Colorado outdoor environs” instead of just your guests and employees.
But, welcome to Chaffee County! You’ve witnessed first-hand how the leaders of Chaffee County care little about the impact of their decisions on current residents. Because of your desire to establish a business on the property that you claim to have purchased to enjoy for its beauty, you have now set a precedent for anyone who wants to put a business next to your property and your home.
If you ever actually move your family to Chaffee County, as a new resident, good luck trying to stop the approval of a new business that will change your family’s peaceful existence and outdoor environs forever just as you have done to current Chaffee County residents. You might want to start looking for the next place to “create” so you will have somewhere to move once your new “home” on CR 190W is no longer peaceful because of the precedent you have established.
Thank you for bringing what you hate about the I-70 corridor to our neighborhood.
Judy Pianalto,
Salida
