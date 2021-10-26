Junior varsity certificates

Freshman A.J. Abbott

Sophomore Carl Brown

Freshman Corbin Rosales

Freshman Ethan Fast

Sophomore Justin Grant

Sophomore Ryley Campbell

Freshman Sam Jones

Freshman Vince Mazzeo

Varsity letterman certificates

Junior Aiden Hadley

Sophomore Ben Clayton

Junior Brandon Pursell

Junior Eric O’Connor

Sophomore Jackson Ewing

Freshman Avory Duquette

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.