Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Showers early with mainly sunny skies later in the day as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High around 55F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.