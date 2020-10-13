Kaitlyn Turner
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in political science, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, South Dakota.
Juris doctorate: Sturm College of Law, University of Denver.
Career:
2007 – Senior appellate law clerk to Judge Nancy J. Lichtenstein Colorado Court of Appeals.
2011 – Attorney with U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons at United States Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence (USP Florence ADMAX).
2019 – Appointed 11th Judicial District Attorney by Gov. Jared Polis to finish out the term vacated by Molly Chilson.
Other:
2017 John Marshall award for distinguished service in the U.S. Department of Justice.
2018 Cañon City City Council
Admitted to Colorado Bar: Oct. 22, 2007.
Colorado Bar status: active, no public disciplinary history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.