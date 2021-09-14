Jack Squire Fischer, 84, of Hillside died Sept. 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 28, 1936, in Salida to Roman Daniel and Dorene Squire Fischer.
Mr. Fischer loved flying for Western Airlines, working on small planes and his T-Birds. He also enjoyed tinkering around the house and garage, working on projects and cars.
His family said he was a jack-of-all-trades who could take on any project and complete it with precision and craftsmanship.
They said he was a hard-working man who didn’t complain a lot, a man of few words but always listening. He was content with life and very comfortable with who he was. He had a heart of gold and loved his family.
Mr. Fischer was known for his wit, taking any opportunity to get a laugh in.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Fischer; daughters, Susan Rogers and Lori Porter; son, Gary Fischer; sons-in-law, Michael Rogers and Rich Porter; daughter-in-law, Deborah Fischer; grandchildren, Steven (Stephanie) Giandalia, Matt (Jenny) Giandalia, Nick Porter, Katie Porter, Zach Fischer, Steven Staton, Derek Staton and Taylor Watson; and great-grandchildren, Jack Giandalia, Henry Giandalia and Goldie Giandalia.
A private family service will be held.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.