City council heard year-end reports on the Salida Police Department, the golf course and the recreation department at its work session Tuesday.
Police chief Russ Johnson said calls to the department were up almost 25 percent in 2020. The department received 6,747 calls for service, up from 5,381 and 5,287 in the previous two years.
Overall, he said almost every type of call was up. With 310 calls, theft accounted for the most.
Arrests, however, were down slightly to 355, compared to 373 and 397 the two years prior.
Johnson, who is also the board president of the Greater Salida Recreation Corporation, also discussed the 2020 season at the Salida Golf Club, which saw a record number of 15,300 rounds of played at the course.
Diesel Post also presented the Salida Rec’s year-end review and how its actions were influenced by the pandemic and the master plan.
