Down River Novice
Single Occupant Kayak
Rank/Time Name
1 0:03:11 Nik Nijhawan
2 0:03:11 Jimmy Leuchten
3 0:03:23 Caden Darrin
Single Occupant Open Canoe
1 0:04:45 Katherine Hartick
Down River Intermediate
Single Occupant Kayak
1 1:08:46 Wiley Corra
2 1:09:35 Andrew Delker
3 1:19:35 Brian McCormick
4 1:41:59 Joanne McGrew
5 1:41:59 Christine Rochester
Open Canoe (single and two-person)
1 1:14:52 Lisa Adams
2 1:16:19 Jeff and Julie Oxenford
3 1:22:01 Brenda and Nate Lord
4 1:25:06 Heather May and David May
5 1:25:49 John Putnam
6 1:36:08 Julian Dulaney and Alyse Oxenford
Stand-up Paddle
1 1:14:28 Miles Harvey
2 1:16:48 Ethan Billingsley
3 1:17:01 Ashley Bean
4 1:17:23 Jerry Doughty
5 1:25:38 Martin Welch
6 1:26:27 Moose Filemban
7 1:27:01 Jeff Pollock
8 1:30:53 Kye Toothaker
Browns Canyon Downriver Heavy Half
Single Occupant Kayak
1 1:36:13 Kartik Raghavan
2 1:40:23 Amanda Creek
3 1:44:50 Michael Smith
4 1:49:06 Olivia Spencer
5 1:56:23 Kyle Welch
6 2:03:32 Hannah Bradbury
Four-person Raft
1 2:16:41 Carol Gardener, Michael Hoffman, Jennifer Naylor and Donald Swem
Browns Canyon Down River Marathon
Rafts
1 3:04:57 Kurt Kincel, John Mark Seelig, John Anicito and Matt Norfleet
2 3:26:31 Jennifer Hodgekiss
3 3:52:23 Joshua Cornette, Mercedes Eyman, Adam Jones and Jordan Russell
Long Boats
1 2:47.55 Joshua Mack
2 2:52:37 Timothy Kunin
3 3:04:09 Hunter Keeley
4 3:10:11 Nathan Miller
5 3:13:12 Jonathan Hallman
Long Boats (Cadet)
1 3:20:26 Lucas Bohn
Wildwater Glass Boats/Long Long Boats (Slalom Boats and Wave Hoppers)
1 2:23:21 Andy Corra
2 2:24:58 Mike Freeburn
3 2:25:41 Cully Brown
4 2:31:15 Spencer Lacy
5 2:38:25 Alex Perkins
6 2:41:10 Mike Harvey
7 2:42:15 oel McBride
8 2:42:51 Luke Urbine
9 2:44:48 Tim Kennedy
10 2:51:06 Arnold McCoy (Long Boat)
