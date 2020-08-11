Down River Novice

Single Occupant Kayak

Rank/Time    Name

1 0:03:11       Nik Nijhawan

2 0:03:11       Jimmy Leuchten

3 0:03:23       Caden Darrin

Single Occupant Open Canoe

1 0:04:45       Katherine Hartick

Down River Intermediate

Single Occupant Kayak

1 1:08:46      Wiley Corra

2 1:09:35       Andrew Delker

3 1:19:35       Brian McCormick

4 1:41:59       Joanne McGrew

5 1:41:59      Christine Rochester

Open Canoe (single and two-person)

1 1:14:52     Lisa Adams

2 1:16:19     Jeff and Julie Oxenford

3 1:22:01     Brenda and Nate Lord

4 1:25:06     Heather May and David May

5 1:25:49     John Putnam

6 1:36:08     Julian Dulaney and Alyse Oxenford

Stand-up Paddle

1 1:14:28    Miles Harvey

2 1:16:48    Ethan Billingsley

3 1:17:01   Ashley Bean

4 1:17:23   Jerry Doughty

5 1:25:38   Martin Welch

6 1:26:27  Moose Filemban

7 1:27:01  Jeff Pollock

8 1:30:53  Kye Toothaker

Browns Canyon Downriver Heavy Half

Single Occupant Kayak

1 1:36:13  Kartik Raghavan

2 1:40:23  Amanda Creek

3 1:44:50  Michael Smith

4 1:49:06  Olivia Spencer

5 1:56:23  Kyle Welch

6 2:03:32  Hannah Bradbury

Four-person Raft

1 2:16:41  Carol Gardener, Michael Hoffman, Jennifer Naylor and Donald Swem

Browns Canyon Down River Marathon

Rafts

1 3:04:57 Kurt Kincel, John Mark Seelig, John Anicito and Matt Norfleet

2 3:26:31 Jennifer Hodgekiss

3 3:52:23 Joshua Cornette, Mercedes Eyman, Adam Jones and Jordan Russell

Long Boats

1 2:47.55  Joshua Mack

2 2:52:37 Timothy Kunin

3 3:04:09 Hunter Keeley

4 3:10:11 Nathan Miller

5 3:13:12 Jonathan Hallman

Long Boats (Cadet)

1 3:20:26 Lucas Bohn

Wildwater Glass Boats/Long Long Boats (Slalom Boats and Wave Hoppers)

1 2:23:21 Andy Corra

2 2:24:58 Mike Freeburn

3 2:25:41 Cully Brown

4 2:31:15 Spencer Lacy

5 2:38:25 Alex Perkins

6 2:41:10 Mike Harvey

7 2:42:15  oel McBride

8 2:42:51 Luke Urbine

9 2:44:48 Tim Kennedy

10 2:51:06 Arnold McCoy (Long Boat)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.