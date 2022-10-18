Markets traded sharply higher Monday as key earning results start to come in.
Edward Jones analysts said they think earnings will give the market direction over the next several weeks as investors gain insight into underlying corporate profitability.
U.S. Treasury yields are lower with the 10-year trading around 3.9 percent, still at elevated levels compared with the start of the year.
The price of oil continues to be range-bound, trading around $86 per barrel.
European and Asian shares were also getting a boost Monday after encouraging news from China over supply chains and demand.
European markets are taking comfort in the government’s decision to roll back plans to cut taxes and increase spending amid a change in finance ministers.
Bond yields have been in the driver’s seat this year for equity-market returns, with equities looking for a drop in yields while fixed-income investors price in higher policy rates through the end of 2023.
Elevated bond yields have been a forceful headwind for stocks, as it raises borrowing costs and increases the discount rate on future cash flows.
As yields have experienced volatility, so have stocks, in an almost inverse relationship, that is, when yields fall, stocks rise and vice versa.
However, upbeat earnings results should provide some support to the markets, even as yields trade near the key 4 percent mark.
Yields have risen on the back of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle to tame persistently high inflationary pressures.
Analysts expect volatility in the equity and bond markets to continue until there is a meaningful move to the downside in inflationary measures, like the CPI index.
Shipping rates from China to the U.S. have fallen in recent weeks to a level well below their pandemic peak.
Slower demand from European and U.S. consumers has led to a decongestion in shipping routes and has meant lower prices from major transporters.
Other measures, such as port wait times and freight capacity, have also improved, meaning goods and materials face shorter delays and could be helping to ease shortages that have plagued the market since the pandemic began.
Although shipping costs are still above prepandemic levels, the trend in prices suggests aggressive central-bank policy is having an impact on consumer demand and giving the supply chain time to work out all the kinks.
The market is hoping that Chinese authorities relax their stringent zero-COVID-19 policy, which would mean fewer capacity constraints as factories reopen.
However, Chinese authorities don’t seem to be softening their views yet, but any change could lead to further improvement in the supply chain and could lead to inflationary levels falling at a quicker pace.
