by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida High School’s volleyball team stole the Ellicott Lady Thunderhawks’ thunder with 3-0 win, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19, Tuesday at Salida High School.
Salida head coach Haley Huffman praised her team’s scrappiness and defense after the game.
The first set started evenly, with Ellicott (0-6, 0-2 in Tri-Peaks League) eking out a 10-9 advantage. Salida (4-3, 1-1 in Tri-Peaks League) managed to turn that into a 12-11 advantage and looked to have some momentum, then Ellicott called a time-out.
After the time-out, the Lady Spartans went on a run to make the lead 17-12. They extended the lead to 20-14, and Ellicott took another time-out.
The set stayed about even from that point on, and Salida won 25-18.
In the second set, Salida jumped out to an 8-3 advantage, but Ellicott closed the gap to 9-8. Salida called a time-out. The Lady Thunderhawks tied it at 9-9 immediately after the time-out.
Salida got the lead back up to 13-10, then to 16-12, and Ellicott called a time-out. The Spartans extended the lead to 21-16, and Ellicott called another time-out.
The Lady Thunderhawks couldn’t close the gap on the Lady Spartans, however, and the second set went to Salida 25-18.
The third set started evenly, with the teams swapping points up to a 6-6 score. Ellicott took an 8-7 lead and called a time-out.
The set stayed tight to 11-11, then 15-14 Salida. The Spartans started to pull away after that, taking a 20-17 lead and forcing the Thunderhawks into a time-out.
Salida went on a run from there, and the set ended 25-18 Spartans.
Huffman said she thought her team played really well, and they improve a little bit each game. She said the team needs to keep making the game faster, cleaning up mistakes and having quicker hits.
Junior libero Quinn Burkley stood out, Huffman said, because she holds the team together on defense. Junior middle hitter Sage Lau was also a standout, Huffman said.
Next up for the Lady Spartans is a rivalry game at 6 p.m. Thursday in Buena Vista.