The Salida High School volleyball team beat Gunnison in three sets Tuesday, avenging a loss to the Lady Cowboys earlier in the season.
Salida won the games 25-23, 28-26 and 25-15.
“We played super well,” Salida head coach Haley Huffman said. “They’re extremely happy. We’ve been working hard in practice the last few weeks, and it paid off tonight.”
The coach said the team played aggressively at the net and also played “super good” defense.
“We were able to pick up everything they were putting down,” Huffman said.
Salida had 87 digs in the match, including 31 by junior Quinn Burkley.
The team also had 25 kills and senior Madie Patch led the Lady Spartans with seven of them.
Junior Sage Lau had “a great game,” the coach said.
On offense, Salida served nine aces against the Lady Cowboys.
With the final scores as close as they were, the sets were neck and neck. “There were a lot of rallies back and forth,” the coach said. “The girls were tired, but they pushed through and played super well.”
Salida’s C-team beat Gunnison in two sets while Salida’s junior varsity won their game in three sets.
Huffman said she told her team that one of best things about being a coach is seeing their smiles after they make a dig or get a kill. “That makes it all worth it,” she said.
The win snapped a nine-game skid for Salida. The Lady Spartans improved to 5-12 overall with the win. Gunnison slipped to 8-8 overall.
Salida will play its final home game of the season Thursday against Del Norte (14-5). The contest will also be Salida’s senior night. The C-team will start the action at 4:30 p.m. while the varsity will play around 6:30 p.m.