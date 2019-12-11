by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School girls’ basketball team came up short against Monte Vista Tuesday at home, 54-30.
The Lady Spartans rallied late in the second quarter to go into halftime trailing 30-22.
However, the Lady Pirates held Salida to 8 points in the second half as they pulled away from Salida.
“We’re still trying to find our identity,” said Salida head coach Heather Eagen. “It’s going to take a bit.”
In the first quarter, the two teams traded the lead several times. Juniors Raley Patch and Jayda Winkler both made shots to put SHS ahead, and sophomore Ari Howell sank a shot to tie the game. Winkler then finished the quarter with a fast-break basket to pull SHS within 2 points of Monte Vista, 13-11.
Sophomore Toby Lawson sank a shot early in the second quarter to keep Salida within a basket of the Lady Pirates.
Turnovers on three consecutive possessions, however, helped Monte Vista go on a 10-0 run and extend its lead to 25-13. Freshman Isabeau Kaess, Winkler and Lawson all scored during a 6-0 Salida run. Then the half ended with Winkler scoring 3 the old-fashioned way, sinking a shot while getting fouled with four seconds on the clock and adding a free throw.
“We had the momentum going into halftime,” Eagen said.
Monte Vista, however, sank a pair of early 3-pointers in the third quarter and held Salida to 5 points in the frame to take control of the game.
The Lady Spartans pressed Monte Vista, played zone defense and man defense. “We tried some things to see what would work,” Eagen said.
Salida also got double-digit players into the game, partly because of foul trouble and partly to get the younger players a feel for what a varsity game is like, Eagen said.
Monte Vista’s press, however, gave Salida’s offense some trouble and kept them from making a comeback.
Winkler led Salida with 15 points. Lawson and Patch both scored 4 points. Sophomore Emma Wilkins added 3 while Kaess and Howell both scored 2.
Next, Salida will compete in Buena Vista’s tournament this weekend. Salida will play Middle Park at 5 p.m. Friday at Darren Patterson Christian Academy. Salida will then play Bayfield at 9 a.m. Saturday at BVHS.