by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School volleyball team dominated the Trinidad Lady Miners at times Tuesday. At other times, everything they hit either found a blue jersey or landed just out of bounds.
After five hard sets, the Lady Spartans came up just short, losing the contest 25-15, 11-25, 17-25, 25-11 and 13-15.
“We did a lot of good things; we just have to work on working together, finding our groove and being able to play up to our level the whole time,” Salida head coach Haley Huffman said.
Salida came out strong in the first set. A block from junior Sage Lau, an ace from senior Madie Patch as well as kills from junior Raley Patch, senior Jamison Batinich, sophomore Caitlyn Smith and Madie Patch helped SHS jump out to a 13-5 lead.
Later, sophomore Macy Mazzeo spiked the ball to the back line, Lau blocked another shot, and Raley Patch spiked the ball straight to the floor to help Salida take the set.
“We had a lot of kills and our passing was almost perfect every time,” the coach said.
In the second set, the Lady Spartans made a few more good plays, but they couldn’t find their rhythm. Mazzeo had some hard hits to the floor, and Lau deflected a shot and got a kill on the same play. Trinidad, however, won the set comfortably.
Salida came out with a renewed energy in the third set, but the team had several shots land out of bounds by a few inches. Smith had a few more kills while Lau, Madie Patch, Raley Patch and Mazzeo also got in on the scoring. After it was tied 12-12, however, Trinidad was able to pull away.
In the fourth set, Salida dominated once again. Raley Patch led the attack with multiple kills and blocks in the set, junior Quinn Burkley dug everything that was hit at her and Batinich set lots of her teammates up for kills, getting everyone involved to force a fifth and deciding game.
In the fifth set, however, the Lady Spartans fell behind 8-1 before they started their rally. Madie Patch stopped Trinidad’s early run with a kill and then started serving, helping Salida score 4 points in a row with big hits from Raley Patch and Lau.
Trailing 14-9, Salida put together another streak with Raley Patch serving. Batinich served up Madie Patch for a pair of kills and Salida clawed within 1 point of the Miners. Trinidad, however, eventually got the game winner on a spike Salida couldn’t handle.
With the loss, Salida slipped to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. Trinidad improved to 2-5, 1-5.
Salida’s junior varsity beat the Lady Miners in two games.
The Lady Spartans will now have a day to prepare before its next contest. Salida will play Thursday at St. Mary’s (4-4, 3-1).