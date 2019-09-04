by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School volleyball team lost its home opener Tuesday against the Florence Lady Huskies in three games, 25-15, 25-21 and 25-13.
“This is a good team, and we stuck with them pretty good,” SHS head coach Haley Huffman said. “We’re still working on our defense, and we’re a young team so we’re still figuring out our mojo.”
The first game was close early, and an ace from senior Madie Patch tied it at 6-6. The Lady Huskies then rattled off 6 points before sophomore Caitlyn Smith recorded a kill for the Lady Spartans. However, Florence was able to pull away after that.
The second game stayed close until the end and featured lots of long rallies. With junior Quinn Burkley serving, Salida scored 3 points in a row to take a late 21-20 lead. Florence, however, scored the last 5 points to take the game.
In the third game, Salida had a hard time stringing points together, and several service errors gave the ball right back to Florence.
Defense, getting balls down and serves are among the things the coach said they need to work on. “We kept hitting it at players instead of at holes,” she said.
On the flip side, she said she was happy that they were able keep Florence from spiking it straight to the court.
“We picked up a lot of their hits really well,” Huffman said. “We were able to read it and get it up.” She also said Burkley “did an amazing job on defense.”
Salida is now 1-1 while Florence improved to 2-1.
Next, Salida will take on Delta, Norwood and Gunnison Saturday in Gunnison’s tournament.