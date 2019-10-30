by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
After finishing the regular season 14-0-1 and beating lots of ranked teams in the process, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team was rewarded with the No. 1 seed for the Class 3A state soccer tournament.
The No. 1 Spartans will host No. 32 Alamosa (5-9-1) in the first round at 5 p.m. Friday at the SHS stadium.
Despite finishing outside the top 32 in the Rating Percentage Index, the Mean Moose won the 2A Intermountain League to qualify for the state tournament.
“There’s some great match-ups in the tournament this year; it’s going to be a wild ride for everybody,” Salida head coach Ben Oswald said. “The No. 1 seed is advantageous only for the home field advantage because everybody is gunning for everybody.”
Salida could host the first three rounds if it keeps winning. The semifinals will take place at Denver’s All-City Stadium while the state championship game will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
Kent Denver (15-0) got the state tournament’s No. 2 seed.
Atlas Preparatory School, the team Salida tied, finished with the same record as the Spartans and earned the tournament’s No. 3 seed.
Aurora West College Prep (14-1) scored the No. 4 seed, followed by Roaring Fork (11-2-1) in fifth and Delta (12-3) at No. 6.
Three other squads from the 3A Tri-Peaks League also qualified for the state tournament.
Lamar (10-5) got the No. 15 seed. Manitou Springs (9-5-1) scored the No. 21 seed, and James Irwin (7-8) is the tournament’s No. 26 seed.
The tournament was originally scheduled to start Thursday, but games were pushed back to Friday with subzero temperatures and more snow in the forecast. Salida also canceled school Monday, forcing the Spartans to cancel their practice.
“We’re excited, but I’m frustrated that we can’t train today,” Oswald said. “Weather obviously will play a massive role in this everywhere in the state.” Oswald added that the cold would have more impact on the schedule than snow because they can just push the snow off the field.
Senior Cole Walters-Schaler leads the Spartans with 15 goals entering the tournament. With the loss of senior Bowman Russell’s 11 goals due to an injury, sophomore Flyn Brown is the team’s next leading scorer with 10 goals. Senior Quinn Bosanko leads the Spartans with 13 assists and five goals of his own. Five other Spartans have also scored goals this season.
Sophomore goalie Quinn Phillips and Salida’s defense have only allowed nine goals this season while shutting out six teams. Phillips has saved 77 shots.
Stats and records, however, are basically wiped clean once the postseason begins.
“Generally it’s teams that make the least mistakes and capitalize on their opportunities that go on,” Oswald said.