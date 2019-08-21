by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
BUENA VISTA– Buena Vista’s high school mountain biking season begins Sunday with the Chalk Creek Stampede in Nathrop, the same location and date as the first Colorado high school bike race 10 years ago, Demons cycling coach Taf McMurry said.
The race begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the McMurry Ranch on CR 286 in Nathrop, with waves of riders going off throughout the day, finishing at around 4:20 p.m.
This season is the 10th since the Colorado High School Cycling League was formed.
The 2019 season continues through October and hits races in Leadville, Snowmass Village and Eagle, with state championships Oct. 14 in Durango.
“This season currently we have 15 BVHS students signed up to race,” McMurry said.
“Ten years ago there were 135 racers in all eight categories. Now just the South Division JV Boys has 145 racers,” McMurry said. “What growth.”
The race is seeking volunteers on Saturday to help set up for the event and on Sunday to help things run smoothly.
Sign up to volunteer at signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2867510/false#/invitation.
“If volunteering is not your thing, the BV Racing team would love to see your support by attending the races. Wear your red and white, grab a camp chair, sunscreen and a bottle of water,” McMurry said.
“The races start at 8:30, and it is a short drive out to Nathrop. We have new amazing jerseys to celebrate our 10th season; you will be able to spot our red jersey out in Nathrop on Aug. 24-25. Hope to see you there!”
The Buena Vista cycling team is coached by McMurry, Kep Heinitz, Brian England and David Volpe.
