Spirit includes both competitive cheerleading and dance.
“I think the majority of the rule changes are in order to increase safety and keep the athletes as safe as possible,” Salida co-head coach Sarah Evans said.
One of the new rules prevents bases from holding signs, poms or other objects while supporting an extended stunt. “I think that’s great,” Evans said. “Obviously it will help support focus so they’re not distracted.”
Modifications to inversions constituted a large portion of the modifications, changing viable contact points for spotters, what is an acceptable condition for braced flips within a pyramid, how much a flier can twist and who can catch them. Top people performing released inversions, for instance, must now be released to the original bases and are now permitted to twist a maximum of one-quarter turn.
In regard to tumbling, when executing airborne skills, actions that require hip-over-head rotation may no longer be connected to one another.
Evans said some of the new rules involve “super elite” techniques. She also said they never change the basics and none of this year’s changes were too shocking.
“The committee has been working for years to make spirit activities safer for our student participants, while maintaining a high level of competition and crowd leading,” said James Weaver, NFHS director of performing arts and sports, in a press release. “This will continue to be a primary focus of the Spirit Rules Committee.”
Evans said the coaches are all required to go to a rule change meeting every year where they can see video and other examples of the new rules.
“I really appreciate them doing that; we want to make sure we’re doing it right,” Evans said, noting that breaking any rules results in a huge deduction. Evans also said they can video anything the team is working on and send it to CHSAA judges and have them double-check that everything is OK.
Competitive spirit ranks ninth in participants for girls nationally with 161,358 athletes in 7,214 schools.