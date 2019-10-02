by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Monarch Crest Enduro is back with five stages and transfers that will not only challenge mountain bikers’ technical skills, but also their physical fitness.
“You have to be fit and you also have to have a high level of technical riding ability for the event,” said organizer Keith Darner of Chocolate Bunny Productions.
The event is billed as a competition for experts and pros only.
During two days of competition, the bikers will race more than 27 miles, descending nearly 14,000 feet in the process. The riders will also have to pedal up almost as much terrain as they get to ride down.
“It’s one of the few remaining backcountry enduros,” Darner said, noting that several enduro series hold their races at ski areas and use their chairlifts.
He said this race is more similar to the Enduro World Series where the climbs are about as big as the descents.
Day 1, on Saturday, will be the competition’s big day and will take place on the west side of Monarch Pass, off Tomichi Creek near White Pine.
“Those two stages are considerably more challenging than all three stages on Sunday,” Darner said.
The first stage is on Canyon Creek. The mountain bikers will have to climb 4,000 feet over 8 miles to reach it. Then they’ll race about 5.5 miles with more than a 3,000-foot descent.
The bikers will then race down Horseshoe Creek Trail, climbing another 1,900 feet up Canyon Creek and over to access the stage. The stage is 5.8 miles long with a 2,700-foot descent.
Darners said this week they’ll do some work on Horseshoe Trail, which is primarily a moto trail, to get it ready for the race. “It needs some love,” he said.
On day 2, the riders will race down three of the Monarch Crest’s children: Starvation Creek, Greens Creek and South Fooses Creek. Each stage is more than 5 miles long with at least a 2,300-foot descent.
“They’re three demanding stages as well,” Darner said. “They all start out steep and technical and then about halfway down they mellow out.”
A shuttle will help racers reach the trails, but they’ll still have to pedal up Marshall Pass and over on the crest to reach them.
Spots are still available for riders up to the challenge. They can register for the race at ChocolateBunnyProductions.com.
The race is returning after taking last year off. Darner said it was double booked with another race last year.
The last race in 2017 was spread out over three days with a meeting on a fourth. This year was condensed down a day so the cyclists could spend less time away from work and their families.
Darner said “it feels good” to be hosting the race again. “The participants are really excited about it,” he said.