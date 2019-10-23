Chaffee County United youth soccer club teams will all be in action Saturday at Ben Oswald Park during the club’s annual supporters day.
Four of the club’s competitive teams that play in the state league will host games, while three other CCU teams will hold intersquad scrimmages.
“This event is something we’ve started doing over the past couple of years,” Aaron Dobson, CCU director of operations, said. “Basically we try to find a weekend when all of the competitive teams have home games. It’s an opportunity to have a big day where all of the fans can come out and watch all of our teams and see the progress they’ve made in one day.
“We are going to have the world-famous CCU Snack Shack selling burritos all day, and it’s a great day to pull out a blanket and bring the kids out to enjoy some outdoor time on the grass.”
The Under-13 boys’ team will kick off the games beginning at 10:30 a.m. when they take on the Boulder boys’ gold team.
At 12:30 p.m. the U-15 girls will play the Broomfield Blast Attack.
The U-13 girls will take on Colorado United Silver at 3 p.m.
Then at 4:30 p.m., the U-15 boys will compete with Bear Creek.
“These teams train three days a week and play games on the weekends,” Dobson said.
CCU’s recreational teams will also hit the pitch for scrimmages.
“Those programs train two days a week and play games on the weekend, but most are within the squad or with teams that are fairly local,” Dobson said.
The U-10 team will scrimmage at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., the U-8 team will play.
At 1:30 p.m., the U-12 team will take the field.
The club currently has 225 kids registered in its programs, but with the addition of the high school boys currently playing for the Spartans, the number increases to about 250.
“That’s huge for a generation of kids that is addicted to their screens,” Dobson said. “Obesity and childhood diabetes are constantly rising in this country, and to have a local organization that’s a nonprofit invest in those kids makes a huge difference in teaching them healthy habits.
“We have a few paid positions, but most of our club is done with volunteerism, which means it’s run by people who are just passionate about the well-being of kids in our community.”