by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida High School boys’ soccer capped an undefeated regular season Friday evening when the team learned The Vanguard School was forfeiting Saturday’s game.
Head coach Ben Oswald said they found out at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Instead of a game, the Spartans (14-0-1) held an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning. Oswald said that presented a good learning opportunity for the players.
The Spartans were scheduled to hold their senior ceremony Saturday, and the ceremony will now take place Thursday, when Salida plays its first playoff game, Oswald said.
Salida, currently the No. 1-ranked team in Colorado in Class 3A, will find out its first-round opponent today, Oswald said.