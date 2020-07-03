Salida beats Buena Vista at Marvin Park

The Salida and Buena Vista U18 baseball teams had a hot duel on the diamond Thursday, with Salida coming out on top 9-8.
The game was called after six innings due to time.
“This was a typical BV Salida game,” coach Lee Lewis said. “For us, we need to find a way to keep the pressure on them. If we, as a team, can get to where BV is, our program will be in good shape. They are very well coached.”
Buena Vista drew first blood, scoring one in the top of the first inning, before Salida answered with three runs, one off a full-base walk.
Salida let their bats do the talking in the second inning, going up 6-1 with strong bat work by Zane Walker and Nico Granzella.
Salida started to slip in the third, however.
“Tonight was a real battle, and we have to keep the pressure on,” Lewis said. “We got up, but we couldn’t keep it on.”
Buena Vista scored another two in the third, cutting Salida’s lead 6-3, then another in the top of the fourth.
Salida answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth, holding on to their lead, 7-4.
After scoring three in the top of the fifth, to tie it up 7-7, Lewis called in Chance Gulliford as a relief pitcher. The big man got two strike-outs to retire the side, but Salida was unable to pull anything out in the bottom of the fifth, despite some good hits.
Buena Vista scored on a walk that turned into two steals, to advance the runner to third, before he got home on a wild pitch, but Gulliford was able to get three more strike-outs, holding BV to 1, but that 1 was the lead they needed, 8-7.
Since it was after 10 p.m., the game was called, finishing at the end of the inning.
After a short break as the teams were switching sides a couple of deer wandered into the outfield and had to be run off before play could resume.
Salida was able to load the bases, with only one out, when Walker, the batter, was hit by a pitch, walking in the tying run.
Buena Vista’s mound fumbled and walked another, the winning run, to finish the game.
Salida ended the game with 16 hits, 84 pitches and eight strike-outs, five by Gulliford and three by Jonah Pursell, who started the game.
“Overall, it was a good game,” Lewis said. “It’s good seeing a passion for baseball again. I’m excited for that.”
The Salida U15 team beat BV tonight as well, 15-5.
Salida U15 will play a double header Tuesday up at Buena Vista, starting at 5:30.
Salida is now 3-1 for the season, as is the U 15 team.
Salida and Buena Vista will host a pool tournament next week, with games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Salida will play St. Mary’s Wednesday at 8, and will also play Coaldale and Alamosa during the tournament.