by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Two of the three remaining undefeated boys’ soccer teams in Class 3A squared off Tuesday when Salida High School visited Atlas Prep.
After 100 minutes of action, however, both teams are still without a loss. Salida tied Atlas, 0-0.
“What a battle – it was on a knife’s edge the whole time,” said Salida head coach Ben Oswald. “They were a very good team.”
Salida’s defense stepped up hugely in the game to contain the Gryphons. Atlas had scored 63 goals in its first seven contests, only to get shut out by the Spartans on Tuesday.
“Our defense as a team was outstanding today,” Oswald said. “Our back four was just incredible.” Salida’s back four includes senior Nico Wilson, senior Colby Pitts, sophomore Caden Pitts and junior Max Ferguson.
Sophomore goalie Quinn Phillips also had another good performance for Salida.
“If we didn’t have Quinn Phillips, we would have gotten scored on,” Oswald said.
Oswald couldn’t single out a player to award man of the match, instead giving the honor to the whole team. “Defensively we were just phenomenal,” he said.
The coach said the first half was back and forth while Atlas “pretty much sat on us” in the second half.
“They were on a full week’s rest; we were on two days and it showed,” Oswald said.
In overtime, however, he said the Spartans “came alive.”
“We had a couple late chances in both overtimes where we could have scored one, but it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.
Salida, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A, is now 8-0-1. Atlas, the No. 4-ranked team, is now 7-0-1.
“Obviously we would have liked to have won, but we’re still undefeated at 8-0-1 so we’ll take it,” Oswald said. “It was a massive test for us physically and mentally, and we rose to the challenge.”
Salida’s junior varsity came up short in their contest against the Gryphons, 3-1. Junior Jaegan Garza assisted sophomore Riggs Gorby on Salida’s goal.
Next, Salida will return home and play under the lights at Salida High School. Weather and smoke permitting, Salida will host James Irwin (3-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday.