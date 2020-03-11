The Salida High School girls’ tennis team enjoys the game. That’s why they play it.
“It’s fun,” said senior captain Lily Stephens. “I like to play tennis because it’s fun mostly.”
Senior Gianna Fritz, one of the team’s other three captains, said having the most fun possible is key to a successful season this year.
“It’s not successful if it’s not fun,” Fritz said.
“Having a good time is more important than having a good record,” Stephens said.
The team still wants to do well. Stephens said it would be “cool” to win the Tri-Peaks League for the third time in a row this season.
Many of the girls will step into new roles this season, either moving up from doubles to singles or from junior varsity to varsity.
“I’ll be a singles player this year,” Stephens said. “That’s a big jump from doubles.”
Stephens played at No. 2 doubles last year with Maislyn Haynes. Now she won’t have a partner to rely on. “That’s the whole thing,” Stephens said. “Having someone there to support you makes it more fun.”
Fritz, who played No. 4 doubles last year with Madison Anderson, will likely play doubles again this year, but at a higher, more challenging spot.
“I love having a partner,” Fritz said. “You only have to do half the work and you have someone to rely on and you can motivate each other.”
Her favorite part of the game, however, is getting a winning shot at the net, slamming it down so hard that the other team doesn’t have a chance to return it. “It’s just the best feeling,” Fritz said.
While the team has a lot of girls out, it also has a lot of parity to push them, knowing someone else is fighting for the same spot.
“We’re all really even right now,” Stephens said.
The girls are mostly excited to get the season going.
“This season is looking really good,” Fritz. “We’ve had good weather and more people on the team so it should be a good season.”
“I think the key is to try your best and don’t get too hard on yourself,” Stephens said.