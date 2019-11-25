by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School boys’ soccer team had a lot of awards to carry home Thursday after their end-of-season banquet, as all five seniors, Quinn Bosanko, Colby Pitts, Bowman Russell, Cole Walters-Schaler and Nico Wilson, were named to the 3A Tri-Peaks All-League team.
Sophomore Quinn Phillips and junior Max Ferguson were named All-League Honorable Mention.
Coach Ben Oswald said several of the seniors have also been nominated for the All-State team, which will be announced Dec. 4.
The team finished the year 17-1-1, with its only loss to Roaring Fork in the state semifinals playoff game.
Oswald said this was the first time the team had ever gone into the playoffs with the No. 1 seed.
“The night after the game in Denver (the loss to Roaring Fork), to my amazement when I woke up in the morning, I didn’t have that down-the-rabbit-hole sense of feeling bad,” Oswald said. “There is so much stuff to celebrate. These guys are the best part of my day. It’s only going to get better.”
Oswald said he’s had several new teams, including Mullen, a 4A school in Denver, ask to be on their schedule for next year.
Pitts was named the defensive MVP of the year, and Oswald called him “my clean-up man.”
Oswald named Russell the team’s offensive MVP, despite only playing in 11 games due to a mid-season injury.
“Sometimes, it’s not all about the goals,” Oswald said about Russell. “Sometimes it’s about the passion.”
Wilson was given the Gentleman’s Award, which Oswald said was about “treating teammates with respect and demanding respect not by what you say but by what you do.”
Phillips, the team’s starting goalkeeper, was given the Steady Eddie Award.
This year, for the first time, Oswald gave a Most Improved Award to freshman Rasalas Wicket.
“His difference between day one and the end of the season was just amazing,” Oswald said.
For his dedication and commitment to the game, Walters-Schaler was given the Heart-Man Award.
Bosanko was given the Playmaker Award for his “touch, vision and skill,” Oswald said.
All of the seniors were also given Blood, Sweat and Tears awards for the number of games they played in: Wilson, 24; Pitts, 57; Russell, 62; Walters-Schaler, 66; and Bosanko, 68.
The team voted to give the Hammer Award, for a player who is hardcore both physically and mentally, to junior Caden Pitts.
At the end of the ceremony, coach Aaron Dobson announced that Oswald has been nominated for Colorado 3A boys’ soccer coach of the year. That award will be announced next month.