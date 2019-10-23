Salidan Harper Powell had a dominant performance at the 2019 Collegiate Mountain Bike Nationals Oct. 11-13 in Big Bear Lake, California.
Powell, who competes for the University of Colorado, made it to the top of the podium four times in the club division at the championships.
She won the cross-country race.
She finished first in the short-track cross-country championship.
She raced with three teammates, and together they won the team relay.
Then, with the Buffaloes winning eight of the nine races over the weekend, she joined her CU teammates on top of the podium as the club omnium team champions.
“It feels incredible to have won these races,” Powell said. “I worked really hard throughout the season, and it was wonderful to get to enjoy the races at Nationals. It was really special to have my parents with me as well, as they came out to California with me.”
Powell’s first victory came Oct. 11 in the cross-country race.
“The cross-country course was really fun,” Powell said. “It started out with a ‘start lap,’ a short five-minute lap to get us separated out, and then continued on a road for a little while before climbing up single-track and a road for about 4 miles.
“The descent involved an exciting and fast downhill with big berms and some jumps at the end. I loved the course because of the long, sustained climb and the fun, fast descent. It allowed me time to settle in and get into a rhythm.”
Powell jumped out to an early lead in the race and never let it go. She even started catching riders from the varsity competition, which started 10 minutes before the club race.
She won the roughly 18-mile cross-country race in 1 hour, 34 minutes, 38 seconds, more than five minutes ahead of the second-place finisher. Her time would have placed her fifth in the varsity competition.
“The cross-country race is definitely my favorite race,” she said.
The next day, Powell returned to compete in the short-track cross-country championship, which was basically a sprint.
“For a race that short, the goal is to get out front as soon as possible,” Powell said. “I didn’t have the best start position, but I was able to move in front of the field fairly quickly after the start.
“I focused on powering up the hills and getting small, mini-rests on the short descents. The course was very dusty and had some tricky corners, so I had to be careful not to crash.”
Powell completed nine laps in 26 minutes, 25 seconds to finish first on the short track by 18 seconds.
Powell joined teammates Alexander Sugarman, Reade Warner and Molly Madden on Oct. 13 for the team relay competition. “We also won the team relay, which was a fun race on the final day of the weekend,” Powell said. “This race involved having a team of two women and two men, where each rider completed a short five-minute lap.”
With Powell and her teammates’ accomplishments, CU won team title in the club division, finishing ahead of Colorado State University in second and Colorado School of Mines in third.
Last year, Powell finished second in both the cross-country and short-track cross-country national championships, which were held in Missoula, Montana.
Two other former Spartans also competed at the national championships in Big Bear.
Anna Schehrer competed for Fort Lewis College in the downhill and dual slalom races, placing 20th and 21st, respectively.
“It has been really fun to see her at the races and cheer her on in the downhill competitions,” Powell said. “I have enjoyed connecting with her at the races throughout the season and seeing her in her last collegiate mountain bike competition at nationals this year.”
Zachary Bright raced for Western Colorado University in both downhill and dual slalom, placing 47th and 48th respectively.
Powell was a two-time state champion for Salida, winning titles as a sophomore and senior in 2014 and 2016.
“Many of the girls I raced against in high school are collegiate racers,” Powell said. “That is a huge reason why I love racing and getting to connect with them again throughout the fall. Ellen Campbell, Katja Freeburn, Camryn Sippy, Madelyn Gerritsen and Madden are all cross-country racers who were in the high school league. There’s a really good camaraderie among the collegiate girls, and I love racing with the riders from these other schools.”
Her experiences in Salida also helped her at the national championships in California.
“I just want to give a shout-out to my high school coaches and team, as well as the Salida community for supporting youth cycling,” Powell said.
“The high school team was the highlight of my high school career, and the involvement from so many members of the Salida community in the training and support of the team made high school racing really special. These are the reasons why I love mountain biking and mountain bike racing so much.”