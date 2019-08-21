At a recent team meeting, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team talked about its goals for the season. They want to stay healthy, finish in the top four in the state in the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), and they want to achieve technical proficiency.
“I’m really optimistic about our season,” said senior captain Bowman Russell. “I think we lost 11 seniors, but the younger guys are growing up and they’re bigger now. And I think we’ll still have our touches.”
“Most of the team has been around the game at least half of their lives,” said the team’s other captain, senior Quinn Bosanko. “We’re real committed. It’s a small crowd, but we know each other well, and we’re best friends on and off the pitch.”
To reach their goals, Russell said the team will need to be dedicated on and off the field, noting that a long-boarding injury or a mountain biking injury could really hurt the team with only 23 players.
“We need to work hard every day to keep improving,” Russell said. “We need to keep working until the playoffs and through the playoffs, and it’s just as much on the field as off.”
Russell will move from playing defense to playing as a forward this season to help the team. “It’s definitely a transition,” he said. “I’ve been working with the coaches and asking a lot of questions. I’m willing to put everything I have into it.”
With as many seniors as the team lost, lots of other players will be stepping into new roles this year too.
Salida will begin its season Aug. 29 against Cañon City. It will play other 4A squads this season too, including Pueblo Centennial and Summit.
“I think that helps us,” Russell said. “They’re a little faster-paced games.”
Colorado Springs Christian School and Atlas Prep will be the teams to beat in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
To encourage more people to watch the Spartans, the team will also play a handful of games under the lights at Salida High School this season.
“I like playing on turf and love playing under the lights,” Bosanko said, noting that turf is faster.
Russell also hoped it would lead to bigger crowds. “I think it will be rocking,” Russell said. “It will be a little more exciting.”
The team’s first game will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 on the grass at Ben Oswald Park.