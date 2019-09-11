by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School boys’ soccer team continued on their undefeated streak, beating the Crested Butte Titans 1-0 Tuesday on the road.
The Spartans are 3-0 on the season but have yet to play a league game.
The Titans, who were 3-0 before the game and ranked third in the state, are a 2A team, but Salida head coach Ben Oswald said they are still a great team and “made us work.”
“It was a lot tighter then we would have liked,” Oswald said. “We had two shots off post in the first half. If we’d made those, it would have been a much different game.”
Oswald said the field was wet and bumpy, which forced the Spartans to change up their game. He said Crested Butte also had a pair of strong forwards who kept switching sides of the field, making it tough for the Spartans to track.
“(Sophomore goalkeeper) Quinn (Phillips) really stepped up when we needed him today. He came up with some big stops,” Oswald said.
He said the team made some adjustments at the half and came out even more aggressively.
About 10 minutes into the second half, senior captain Quinn Bosanko hit a 30-yard pass to sophomore Flyn Brown, who put it in for the game’s only goal.
Oswald said Bosanko was the “man of the match,” controlling the middle of the field for the Spartans.
Senior Bowman Russell also had a couple of shots on goal.
“Overall, it was a well played game,” Oswald said. “We’ve got some stuff to work on, but we’ll make our adjustment and get ready for Summit.”
The Spartans face off against the 4A Summit Tigers at 4 p.m. Thursday at home, their third 4A team thus far this season.
“Summit ran roughshod over us last year, but it’s going to be a different game this year,” Oswald said. “We’ll be ready for them and send them packing with a loss as well.”
The junior varsity lost 2-0 against Crested Butte. Oswald said the game was “well played” though the JV was down one man for the first half.
“We have a good group of JV players,” he said.