by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School girls’ basketball team had a key game Tuesday against Colorado Springs Christian School. Both teams entered the contest with two wins, needing a victory to help them secure a spot in the 3A Tri-Peaks League tournament.
CSCS, however, took a commanding lead late in the first quarter on its home court and never looked back, eventually beating Salida 67-33.
“We had a really good first four minutes, but then we broke down for a little while and couldn’t dig out of a hole after that,” SHS head coach Heather Eagen said.
Salida took the lead a couple times early in the game. Freshman Isabeau Kaess knocked down a 3-pointer to put SHS up 3-2. Later junior Rachel Pelino hit a shot to put Salida up 5-4.
CSCS answered by sinking a few 3-pointers and going on an 18-0 run to jump out to a 22-5 lead. Kaess made a pair of free throws late, but SHS trailed 22-7 after the first.
CSCS started the second quarter with a 7-0 run, but Salida responded by going on a 6-0 run of its own. Pelino hit a shot and then assisted senior Zakiah Berry on a pair of buckets.
The Lady Lions, however, took a 31-13 lead into halftime.
“I kind of yelled at them at halftime and told them I wanted more effort and a better attitude,” Eagen said. “They did that.”
Salida had its best offensive quarter in the third, doubling its total to 26.
“We definitely generated more offense and we started pressing them, slowing down their scoring,” Eagen said.
CSCS still managed to put 21 on the scoreboard and take a 52-26 lead into the fourth.
Pelino started the fourth with a basket, Kaess hit another 3-pointer and sophomore Ari Howell stayed perfect at the line with two free throws. Howell hit all four of her free throws in the game, helping SHS make 7 of 11 in the game.
The Lady Lions still finished comfortably on top.
With the loss, Salida slid to 2-14 overall and 1-8 in 3A Tri-Peaks. CSCS improved to 3-11, 1-5. However, Salida’s league victory over James Irwin won’t be figured into league standings since James Irwin didn’t have a varsity team last year and isn’t playing a full league schedule this season. Without that win, Salida likely won’t qualify for the league tournament without a strong finish.
Salida has two regular-season games remaining. The Lady Spartans will play at The Vanguard School (13-1, 6-1) Friday and return home to host Buena Vista (10-7, 6-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“At this point we have nothing to lose, so we just have to leave it out on the court,” Eagen said.