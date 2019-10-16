The Salida High School volleyball team fell to Manitou Springs in three sets Tuesday, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-12.
“We didn’t play our best,” said Salida head coach Haley Huffman. “We just struggled to move the ball.”
Serving was a high point for Salida in the contest. Senior Jamison Batinich served seven aces and the team had 11 total against Manitou.
“We had some good digs and great aces,” Huffman said.
However, the Lady Mustangs went on some big runs in every set to pull away from Salida.
Batinich served an ace to start the first set. Manitou scored 7 of the next 9 points to build an 8-3 lead. Junior Quinn Burkley served an ace to stop Manitou’s run and later junior Raley Patch recorded a kill.
Manitou then went up 20-10, but senior Madison Patch served a couple of late aces to help Salida finish the set strong.
In the second set, Manitou jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Salida rallied and eventually took the lead. Madie Patch and sophomore Caitlyn Smith got kills, and sophomore Macy Mazzeo served an ace to put Salida up 9-8. Manitou, however, scored 10 straight points later in the set.
In the third set, Manitou took a 10-0 lead. Some different Lady Spartans got into the game, and Salida started trading points with the Lady Mustangs. “I threw in some of my bench players, and they did a really good job,” Huffman said.
The Lady Spartans, however, couldn’t erase the big early deficit.
Salida slipped to 4-11 overall and 1-9 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League with the loss, while Manitou improved to 6-9, 4-5. Salida’s junior varsity and C-team also lost to Manitou in straight sets.
Next, Salida will host Lamar (15-2, 10-0) on Saturday. The varsity contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
“We have lots of work to do this week before Lamar on Saturday,” the coach said.