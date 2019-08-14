by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Mountain bikers from more than 40 states and all over the world tested their mettle Saturday in the annual Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race.
Salidan Camden Gillis, 18, finished ahead of most of the 1,440 cyclists who took on the challenge of the 100-mile race.
Gillis completed the 100-mile race in 8 hours, 9 minutes, 26 seconds, finishing 109th overall and second of 13 racers in the ages 0-19 division.
After the first 11 miles, Gillis was 153rd overall, and he hung around there for the first 40 miles. However, he passed a lot of his competition in the 2-mile Goat Trail near the race’s halfway point to finish just outside the top 100.
Durango’s Howard Grotts won the race’s overall title in 6:19:18.
Max Miller of New York won the 0-19 division in 7:35:04, finishing 38th overall.
The 100-mile race started at 10,152 feet and climbed as high as 12,424 feet.