The Salida High School volleyball players got together for a banquet Monday to celebrate their season.
The team’s coaches spoke about their teams while several players received awards.
Two athletes earned 3A Tri-Peaks All League honors for their performances this season. Senior Madie Patch made the All League first team while junior Quinn Burkley received an honorable mention.
The team’s Academic All-State players also received their awards, including Sage Lau, Jamison Batinich, Isabella Chambers, Lily Lengerich, Madie Patch, Raley Patch and Burkley.
To earn the academic honor, the athletes need to be a junior or senior, be a significant contributor to the team and have a grade-point average above 3.6 to make the first team or between 3.3 and 3.59 to earn an honorable mention.
Head coach Haley Huffman said that while the season wasn’t the best scorewise, which is tough because that’s what people see, the scores didn’t show the team’s growth, and there was a ton of it.
The coach also said the team’s starting seven, which included girls from every class, worked to become friends and had a blast doing it, while the team’s swingers did way more than they think.
Junior varsity coach Kelsie Plankner said it was a “super big” privilege, and she was “blessed” to coach some of the same girls who moved up with her from C-team a couple of years in a row.
C-team coach Tara Lauterbach said she had a blast in her first year coaching the Lady Spartans.