by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School boys’ basketball team led the Cañon City Tigers 34-31 at halftime of their contest Tuesday in Cañon City.
“We played really well in the first half,” coach Adam Christensen said. “We were playing well defensively, getting a lot of rebounds, and had a 10-point lead at one point.”
Cañon City, however, scored 50 points after the break to win the game handily, 81-65.
“The biggest thing is we turned the ball over too many times; in the second half we got frantic,” Christensen said.
The coach said the team did some good stuff in the game.
In the first quarter, Salida struggled holding onto the ball but managed to stay even with the Tigers. Junior Elijah Roberts sank two free throws to tie the game at 8-8 and then sank a field goal to tie it at 10. Then, with time running out, junior Jonah Ellis drained a 3-pointer to end the quarter with the teams tied, 13-13.
Salida took much better care of the ball to start the second frame and built a 10-point lead, 27-17. Junior Leif Gislason knocked down a pair of buckets and Ellis drained a shot during a 9-0 run for Salida.
Cañon City, however, went on a 7-0 run of its own to cut Salida’s lead to 3, 27-24, and stayed within two shots of Salida the rest of the way.
Junior Myles Godina scored 3 the old-fashioned way to put Salida up 34-29 with 11 seconds left in the half. A Salida foul in the final second, however, helped Cañon City cut Salida’s lead to 34-31 at halftime.
Senior Nico Granzella made a pair of baskets in the third quarter to put Salida up by 6, 41-35. Cañon City responded with a 9-0 run. Godina made a pair of free throws and then Gislason hit a shot to put Salida briefly back in front, 45-44, but the Tigers kept the pressure on and took a 55-48 lead into the fourth and never looked back.
Point guard Roberts also got into foul trouble, limiting his time on the court before eventually fouling out.
“Elijah runs our team,” the coach said. “He didn’t play nearly as much as I would have liked.”
Ellis stepped up offensively in the final frame, scoring 12 of his team-high 20 points. The Tigers, however, had a pair of players who seemed to sink every shot they put up, scoring 28 and 26 points to lead Cañon City.
Godina scored 16 for Salida and also pulled down 12 rebounds. Gislason added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Salida slipped to 2-2 overall with the loss while Cañon City improved to 4-1.
“Cañon’s a good team,” Christensen said. “It gives us some experience against some more talented players, so it was good for us.”
Salida’s junior varsity beat the Tigers in overtime, 64-59. Cañon City won the C-team contest.
Next, the Spartans will face another talented team, Gunnison (4-1), Thursday in Florence’s tournament.