The Salida High School boys’ basketball team played Colorado Springs Christian School Tuesday in a game loaded with postseason implications. A win would have put Salida into the top four in the 3A Tri-Peaks League, allowing the Spartans to host a league tournament game if it could hold onto the position.
Salida and CSCS both started the day just outside the top 32 in Class 3A Ratings Percentage Index. CSCS was No. 33 and Salida was No. 34.
The Lions, however, prevailed Tuesday and boosted their resume with a 55-42 win over the Spartans.
“We played hard, we just couldn’t knock down the shots that we normally knock down,” coach Adam Christensen said.
Only 1 point separated the teams after the first and second quarters. Junior Jonah Ellis knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first. Junior Myles Godina also made a shot and junior Max Ferguson made two free throws at the end, helping SHS head into the second trailing 11-10.
CSCS went up by 5 in the second, but Salida stayed close and Ellis hit another 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut the Lions’ lead to 20-19 heading into halftime.
The Lions started the third strong and extended their lead to 9, 32-23. Ferguson, however, hit a late 3-pointer, and junior Leif Gislason scored 3 the old-fashioned way to make it a one-possession game heading onto the fourth, 32-29.
CSCS hit three 3-pointers to go back up by 9 early in the fourth. Every time the Spartans scored after that, it seemed like the Lions responded with a basket of their own. “We let them go on a couple of runs and couldn’t close the gap after that,” Christensen said.
Godina had a double-double to lead Salida, scoring 17 while snagging 11 rebounds. Gislason scored 12 and had nine rebounds.
The Spartans slipped to 8-7 overall and 5-4 in 3A Tri-Peaks League with the loss. CSCS improved to 8-7, 4-4.
Salida will conclude its regular season with a busy stretch by playing four games in five days. The Spartans will play at No. 4-ranked Vanguard School Friday then play Saturday at Sierra Grande.
SHS will play at Atlas Prep Monday in a makeup game and conclude the regular season by hosting Buena Vista at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.