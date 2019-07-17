by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
Chandler Smethers won Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit & Run Colorado Rockies Team Championship June 15 at Coors Field in Denver.
He finished 16th overall in the nationwide competition, narrowly missing an opportunity to advance to the national finals in Cleveland, Ohio, by just 100 points.
Smethers said the win was “unexpected.”
Smethers, a student at Buena Vista High School and a longtime competitor in baseball skills challenges, competed against other 13- and 14-year-old sectional winners from the Colorado Rockies’ multistate region, including South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska.
Smethers said he started entering youth skills challenges in about 2010. Previously, he had competed in challenges hosted by the Rockies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife that were open to kids as old as 13.
This year was his first national event, and Smethers said the talent he was playing against was higher than ever.
This was his fourth statewide victory in the competitions.
Competitors were scored on pitching accuracy to a designated strike zone target, hitting for distance and accuracy and base running time. Smethers won all three events in his age group and scored a total of 1,198 points.
“It was definitely a hard road to get there,” Smethers said.
He had a rough start, he said, scoring less than he had expected in the hitting competition.
“What really turned it around was knowing that there were two more things to score on,” he said. “It was mostly just self-confidence.”
Champions were treated to tickets to the Rockies vs. Padres game and were recognized on the field during the pregame ceremony. Smethers met a few Rockies players and mascot Dinger.
Smethers’ score of 1,198 was compared against all 30 other MLB team champions.
The age cutoff for the Pitch, Hit & Run is 15, which Smethers turns this month. While he said he’s looking for events that might be open to kids 15 and older, he won’t mind if he can’t find one.
“It’s been fun,” he said of his nine-year run of skills competitions.
He’s looking toward playing in a number of sports at BVHS, including golf, basketball and track.
Track has the same season as baseball, but he’s looking forward to trying out for the baseball Demons in his junior year, he said.