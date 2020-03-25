by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The 3A Tri-Peaks League recently honored five basketball players from Salida High School.
Myles Godina, Jonah Ellis and Rachel Pelino all earned All-League honors while Leif Gislason and Raley Patch both scored All-League honorable mentions for their performances on the court this season.
All five players are juniors.
“For the individual kids it’s nice to be recognized, but I know they’d rather have a state championship or a league championship,” said SHS boys’ head coach Donnie Kaess.
Godina and Ellis joined forces on a play that stood out in the team’s highlight reel this season and showed how well they work together. On a fast break against Buena Vista in the district pigtail game, Ellis had an easy layup opportunity, but instead bounce passed the ball off the backboard to Godina, who caught the ball above the rim and slammed it.
“That was pretty sweet,” Kaess said. “I can’t believe they actually pulled it off.”
Godina was also the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 16.8 points per game.
“He’s a pretty dominant player when he’s out there,” Kaess said. “Other teams realized we like to use him inside because he has a really good inside game.”
Ellis was the team’s second leading scorer with 11.5 points per game and, as one of the team’s shorter players, caught some teams off guard.
“I think he surprised some people this year,” Kaess said. “Once they started watching film, they realized how good he is and realized they had to stop this kid, otherwise he’d light them up.”
Ellis also led the team with 32 3-pointers.
Gislason led the team with 8.7 rebounds per game while scoring 10.9 points per game.
“We could always count on him to get rebounds, on offense and defense,” Kaess said. The coach also gave Gislason props for his defense and 3-point shooting and said if he could clean up his fouls he would have scored even more.
For the Lady Spartans, the two players recognized played hard no matter who they were up against or what the score was.
“Rachel really found her place as a leader on the team the second half of the season,” SHS girls’ head coach Heather Eagen said. “She carried us through, even when it was really difficult to keep motivated.”
Patch’s game also picked up as the season went on, doing a lot of little things right for SHS.
“Raley also came into her own; she became more confident and aggressive,” Eagen said. “She does so much on the court that doesn’t always blow up in stats.”
The two girls also helped Salida play its best basketball at the end of the season.
“Both girls did everything I asked them to do; sometimes they never left the floor – (playing) 32 full minutes of basketball,” Eagen said. “I’m proud they played until the very end of the season. They both deserve to be recognized.”