The Cotopaxi High School girls’ basketball team finished second at the 1A District 6 championship tournament Saturday at Del Norte High School, helping the team secure a spot in the regional round of the Class 1A tournament this weekend.
“When we are active on defense and attack on offense, we are successful,” said Cotopaxi girls’ coach Troy Thornton. “We are led by our four seniors: Claire Carlson, Jamie Sanchez, Sage Laymon and Alex Cole. Those four have been with me for four years. They want to win and don’t get caught up in personal stats.”
The Lady Pirates, who entered the district tournament as the No. 2 seed, beat Sierra Grande in the first round of the tournament, 63-29.
In the semifinals, Cotopaxi took down Moffat, 53-32.
In the championship game, No. 1-seed Sangre de Cristo beat Cotopaxi to win the tournament, 39-14.
“We played well the first night against Moffat,” Thornton said. “The second night against Sangre we just did not show up to play. It was a very strange game for us. There was no energy or fire.”
The Lady Pirates will now take their 18-4 record into the regional round of the state tournament Saturday at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Cotopaxi will take on Dove Creek (18-3) at 10 a.m.
“We need to come out and play with energy against Dove Creek,” Thornton said. “Fly around on defense and take care of the ball on offense. If we do those two things, we can compete with anyone.”
Koylynn Gulliford has been the team’s most-potent offensive weapon, averaging 16.9 points per game. She’s also averaging 9.4 rebounds per game. Claire Carlson is averaging 4.9 steals and 3.1 assists per game for the Lady Pirates.
The Cotopaxi boys’ basketball team entered the district tournament as the No. 3 seed.
The Pirates started the district tournament strong and beat Centennial 60-28 in the first round.
In the semifinals, Cotopaxi took on No. 2 seed Primero. Primero, however, escaped with a close victory, 59-56.
The loss ended the Pirates’ season with a 14-6 record.
Chance Gulliford averaged 20.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game to lead the Pirates.