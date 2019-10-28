by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Trailing by 1 point, 27-26, to start the fourth quarter Friday at home, the Salida High School football team put together an 18-play scoring drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock. Its defense then came away with a turnover, helping the Spartans run out the clock and pick up a 34-27 win over Montezuma-Cortez.
“We played great,” said Salida head coach Matt Luttrell. “We played a complete game.”
After senior quarterback Zayne Walker rushed into the end zone on a fourth-and-1 to put Salida in front, another senior, Ben Fuller, put the game away for Salida.
The Panthers completed a 16-yard pass on the first play of their drive and went back to the air on the next play. Fuller stepped in front of the receiver and leapt up to intercept the ball with about 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the game.
“We talked all week about how somebody has to step up and make a play, and it finally happened,” Luttrell said about Fuller’s interception. “It couldn’t have happened to a better man.”
The coach also said sophomore Braden Collins jammed the receiver at the line, which threw off his timing.
While the interception helped put the game on ice, the Spartans also made several big plays on their previous drive to take the lead, including a pair of fourth-down conversions.
Junior Raymond Clinton rumbled 18 yards to get the ball to midfield. Then, after runs of 4, 2 and 3 yards, Walker ran for 2 yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive.
Salida stayed with its rushing attack, and Walker, Fuller and senior Josh Kolander all rushed for first downs to get to Cortez’s 6-yard line. After three more rushes, Salida faced a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, trailing 27-26 with just over two minutes left in the game.
The team’s seniors then called the pivotal play: a quarterback sneak.
“The seniors called it,” Luttrell said. “They said, ‘Let’s punch it from center. Let’s run a quarterback sneak and get in there.’”
Walker followed his blockers into the end zone and dove in to score what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. Walker then converted a 2-point conversion to put Salida up 34-27, which ended up being the final score.
Salida also scored three touchdowns in the first half and led 26-20 at halftime.
On Salida’s first possession of the game, Kolander rushed for 14 yards and Fuller followed with a 13-yard run to get to midfield. Walker then competed a 35-yard pass to Fuller to get to Cortez’s 4-yard line. Two plays later, Walker rushed into the end zone from 2 yards out and a kick by senior Sebastian Niehoff put Salida up 7-0.
Salida’s defense forced Cortez to go three-and-out on the ensuing drive and caught a break when the snap sailed over Cortez’s punter, giving Salida the ball at Cortez’s 4-yard-line.
Two plays later, Walker scored from a yard out. Niehoff’s kick put Salida up 14-0.
Later in the first quarter, however, Panther Caleb Gropp caught a screen pass, made a couple of Spartans miss and ran 88 yards into the end zone. Salida blocked the extra-point kick to stay in front, 14-6.
The Spartans fumbled on their next drive and Cortez got the ball at Salida’s 21-yard line. Collins, however, broke up a pass on first down, and three plays later Salida forced Cortez to turn the ball over on downs.
Salida then went 79 yards the other way to extend its lead. Kolander broke free for a 33-yard run. Clinton had a 12-yard run and an 18-yard reception. On second and goal, Collins made a Panther miss at the 2-yard line and dove into the end zone to put Salida up 20-6. Salida went for 2 but came up short.
Cortez completed five passes on its next drive to reach the end zone. Then, as time expired in the half, Ty Blackmer heaved a Hail Mary 35 yards into the end zone that Korie Likes grabbed for a touchdown, cutting Salida’s lead to 26-20.
Senior Jessie Camp made a tackle in the backfield to help stop Cortez’s first drive in the second half. However, the Panthers scored on the last play of the third quarter to take the lead, setting up Salida’s late heroics.
The win was Salida’s first of the season. The Spartans are now 1-7 overall and 1-2 in the 2A Intermountain. Montezuma-Cortez slipped to 1-7, 0-4.
Salida now has one game left. The Spartans will play Friday at Bayfield (3-5, 2-1).
Pagosa Springs is 3-0 in the league and 4-4 overall and will have a chance to win the league title Friday when it takes on Alamosa (6-2, 2-1)
Friday’s game was also Salida’s final home game of the season and the team’s senior night. The Spartans had five seniors on their roster for the game: Walker, Camp, Fuller, Kolander and Coltyn Gross.
“Coltyn Gross played his best game, and all of the seniors played great,” Luttrell said. “What a way to end it – playing their best games on senior night.”
The coach said he was also thankful for the example his assistant coach John Wallace has been setting for the team. “We couldn’t have done it without coach Wallace,” Luttrell said.