by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School cross-country teams began their season Friday at the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational in Centennial, competing in a field of 38 teams, mostly from Class 5A and 4A schools.
The Spartans split up their teams to compete in the varsity and freshman/sophomore races, and many of the teams’ best times came from the underclassmen.
Both Salida boys’ teams finished 14th in the team races. Only four Spartan girls competed in the varsity race, so they didn’t post a team score, but the freshman and sophomore girls placed sixth of the 19 teams who scored.
“Nobody should get too high or too low after today,” said head coach Kenny Wilcox. “Both of our teams have some work ahead to become the teams we are capable of becoming.”
He said the course “challenges even the best runners,” noting that only two boys had broken the 16-minute mark before Friday’s races.
Senior Bean Minor, who scored second-team All-State honors last year, had the Spartans’ best time of the day – 17 minutes, 49 seconds, which was good enough to place 40th of 203 in the varsity race.
Sophomore Elijah Wilcox had the team’s next best time, 17:55, which helped him place second of 398 runners in the freshman/sophomore race. The race’s winner, Rock Canyon’s Ty Crockett, crossed just ahead of him in 17:55.
Seniors Fin Petit (45th, 17:56), Frank DeCew (58th, 18:10), Reilly Stack (60th, 18:11), Jake Vold (147th, 19:57) and Jason Joslin (176th, 19:57) also competed in the varsity race for Salida.
Sophomore Kuper Banghart also scored a top-10 finish in the freshman/sophomore race, placing seventh in 18:26.
Freshmen Izayah Baxter (127th, 21:42), Tristan Jackson (132nd, 21:45) and Drew Johnson (173rd, 22:34) also ran in the freshman/sophomore race, while juniors Harrison Hales (110th, 21:57) and Israel Montellano (153rd, 23:35) both ran in the junior/senior open race.
“Our (freshman and sophomore) boys officially opened the season for us, and they did not disappoint,” Wilcox said. “The first two guys across the line wearing Spartan purple were Elijah and Kuper. Unless they were out of town, neither guy missed a morning run or bike ride all summer long. A year ago they were just outside of our teams’ top seven and now, through their hard work, have worked their way into our top group.”
The team’s top six times were all within 37 seconds.
“At present, we aren’t ready to take down any giants, but with a collective effort moving in unison, we could be ready to slay some dragons in about 60 days,” Wilcox said.
For the Lady Spartans, a pair of freshmen ran the team’s fastest times. Quinn Smith placed 14th of 319 girls in the freshman/sophomore race in 21:51, and Lanee Dziura placed 25th in 23:08.
Junior Fern Clark recorded the team’s next best time, 23:14, which helped her place 87th of 203 runners in the girls’ varsity race.
Freshman Alex Hebert (33rd, 23:31), sophomore Lydia Tonnesen (40th, 23:56), and sophomore Violet Vogel (50th, 24:21) rounded out Salida’s score in the freshman/sophomore race, helping Salida place sixth of the 19 teams who scored.
Senior Amelia Tonnesen (122nd, 24:34) and junior Grace Johnson (141st, 15:12) also competed in the varsity race, and sophomores Elena Wheeler (67th, 24:59), freshman Ellie King (80th, 25:34), sophomore Ella Haynes (87th, 25:38), sophomore Annie Hill (166th, 28:16) and freshman Tatum Fisher (169th, 28:22) also ran in the freshman/sophomore race for Salida.
“If we can settle in for the next month and a half and find consistency in training and trust in ourselves, this team will become a new team,” Wilcox said about the Lady Spartans. “I am confident that within this group is a team that can be very competitive.”
Cherry Creek’s Parker Wolfe won the boys’ varsity race in 15:37, while Heritage used four top-20 finishes to win the team title.
Cherry Creek’s Riley Stewart won the girls’ varsity race in 18:03 to help the Lady Bruins win the team championship.
Next, Salida will compete Saturday in Alamosa.